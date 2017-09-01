Northeast Newscast Episode 24 – A Day in the Life w/ Animal Control Officer Chris Harriman

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor Paul Thompson goes on a ride-along with KCMO Animal Control officer Chris Harriman.

It bears mentioning that what many in Kansas City refer to as Animal Control is actually the Animal Health and Public Safety department. Chris Harriman is technically an Animal Health and Public Safety officer, but even he will refer to himself as Animal Control for the sake of brevity and the understanding of the general public.

At any rate, Harriman allows Thompson to join up for several hours as he answers service requests in the Historic Northeast community. The pair check in on a duplex that is allegedly home to 26 cats; checks in on a block full of stray dogs, and even chase a rabbit around until its owner mercifully arrives. To close the episode, Harriman offers some thoughts on the Animal Health and Public Safety audit that was recently completed by the KCMO Auditor’s Office.

Listen to the full episode below, or subscribe to ‘Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast’ on iTunes to have every episode automatically downloaded to your device of choice. Episodes of the Northeast Newscast are also available on Tunein radio and Google Play.