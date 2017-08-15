Charges for July Car Wash killing at Independence and Lawndale

Jackson County Prosecutors have charged 41 year old Eric Womack in the shooting of Anthony Clark at a car wash at Independence Avenue and Lawndale. According to court records Clark was found shot to death in a vehicle as it sat in a car wash stall. Kansas police detectives contacted KCPD detectives stating that an individual provided information implicating Womack in the shooting, stating that Womack and at least one other individual had come to Kansas City to buy drugs. Another witness stated that Womack stated he had killed a man at a car wash in Kansas City, adding that his intention was to rob the victim. Womack however shot the victim after he grabbed a woman Womack was with.

Womack is charged with one count of Murderin the Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. He remains in custody in the Jackson County Jail with a $250,000 bond.