Project application submitted for site of deadly Northeast fire

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

February 8, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An application for a project plan has been submitted for a new one-story, 8,000 square-foot retail building at the intersection of Independence Ave. and Prospect Ave. – the site of the deadly October 12, 2015 fire that took the lives of KCFD firefighters John Mesh and Larry Leggio.

Kansas City, Missouri City Planning staff confirmed on Wednesday, February 8 that the application had been submitted. Jackson County records list the property owner as BA Properties, LLC, as does the project plan application submitted to City Planning.

Renderings of the proposed development were made publicly available on the City Planning and Development department’s Development Tracker Map on Tuesday, February 7. The city planner assigned to the project, Ashley Winchell, said that the development will likely be considered during a City Plan Commission meeting in March, though she added that in the meantime she’ll thoroughly inspect the plan to ensure that it complies with area zoning requirements, including those laid out in the Independence Avenue Overlay.

“We’ll be looking at the transparency, the building materials, and the general design. There’s a number of standards we need to look at to see if it complies,” said Winchell. “If it didn’t meet the Independence Avenue Overlay, and they needed to make specific changes, we would probably hold it.”

According to the renderings made available on the Development Tracker Map, the proposed development would include six commercial storefronts facing southbound towards Independence Avenue, with a total of 35 parking spaces located in the rear of the building, accessible off of Prospect. The renderings include a site plan, a floor plan, a landscape plan, and elevation information.

The site of the fire has remained empty since the October 12, 2015 incident that claimed the lives of Mesh and Leggio. During a memorial ceremony held on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, some attendees advocated in favor of turning the site into a permanent public park dedicated to the memories of the two Northeast firefighters.

“This should be considered sacred ground, dedicated to the memory of these local heroes.” said Deacon Mike Lewis, a Historic Northeast native.

Renderings of the proposed development have been provided below.