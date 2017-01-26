East Patrol hosts meet and greet with new Commander

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

East Patrol's Major Jim Thomas takes a photo with members of the ad-hoc group Mothers in Charge.

East Patrol’s Major Jim Thomas takes a photo with members of the ad-hoc group Mothers in Charge.

Northeast News

January 27, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Major Jim Thomas invited the public to visit East Patrol headquarters (2640 Prospect Ave.) on Thursday, January 27, for his first official meet and greet with members of the community. Thomas, who took over as East Patrol Commander in early December following the departure of Major Joe McHale, held an open door reception at East Patrol from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In addition to face time with Thomas, community members were able to interact with several other East Patrol officers during the two-hour event. Refreshments and light snacks were also offered.

Leave a Reply

  • Minimum wage ordinance stalls in committee, could still be revived

    January 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 26, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An ordinance aiming to get a minimum wage […]

    KC Urban Youth Academy to be ready by October 2017

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 25, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A large crowd packed into a Gregg/Klice Community […]

    Women’s March in Washington Square Park

    January 25th, 2017
    by

    Photos by Paul Thompson and Michael Bushnell Northeast News January 25, 2017Thousands crowded into Washington Square Park on Saturday, January […]

    Victim in fatal Jan. 15 crash identified by KCPD

    January 24th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A fatal car wreck that occurred at the […]

    KC Express Food Mart holds ribbon cutting

    January 24th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 24, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting […]

  • Shooting at 11th and Hardesty

    January 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An argument outside of a Northeast Kansas City […]

    KCMO City Council roundup: April 4 election ballot set

    January 20th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 20, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The passage of a long-gestating $800 million General […]

    Fatal wreck in Northeast now considered a homicide

    January 20th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 20, 2017 Note: this story has been updated to reflect new information provided by […]

    Councilman Lucas responds to Northeast News G.O. Bond editorial

    January 19th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – As the wide-ranging debate regarding the proposed $800 million General Obligation […]

    Despite lingering questions, KCU MPD heading to Council Committee

    January 19th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City University has passed the first hurdle […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Rebecca Segovia

    Northeast News January 25, 2017 Colonel Rebecca Anita Segovia (MOARNG, ret.), age 55 years, of Jefferson City, Mo. went home […]

    Baltimore Hotel stunned around turn of the century

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News January 25, 2017 Often called enigmatic and eccentric and known by his friends as a […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News January 25, 2017