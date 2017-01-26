East Patrol hosts meet and greet with new Commander

Northeast News

January 27, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Major Jim Thomas invited the public to visit East Patrol headquarters (2640 Prospect Ave.) on Thursday, January 27, for his first official meet and greet with members of the community. Thomas, who took over as East Patrol Commander in early December following the departure of Major Joe McHale, held an open door reception at East Patrol from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In addition to face time with Thomas, community members were able to interact with several other East Patrol officers during the two-hour event. Refreshments and light snacks were also offered.