KC Museum officially hires JE Dunn for renovation pre-construction

By | Posted December 21st, 2016 |

The KCMO Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners approved a $100,000 agreement on Tuesday, December 20 for JE Dunn Construction Company to handle pre-construction services related to the renovation of Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

December 21, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – JE Dunn Construction Company will officially handle pre-construction services related to the upcoming renovation of the Kansas City Museum.

A $100,000 agreement between the Kansas City Museum and JE Dunn was approved by the Kansas City, Missouri Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners on Tuesday, December 20. JE Dunn will work with project architect International Architects Atelier – who also had their contract extended Tuesday in order to line up with the JE Dunn agreement – to start putting the renovation plans in motion.

After the agreement was finalized, KCMO City Architect Eric Bosch discussed how exactly the two groups will work together on pre-construction.

“We’re hiring a General Contractor up front, so they’re going to be working with our architectural firm early on,” said Bosch. “What they’ll do is review any drawings that we have so far, give some opinions on that, and then work side-by-side on the development of those drawings so that we can get costs.”

Project leaders are utilizing a process called the Construction Manager at Risk for the renovation efforts. The CM at Risk calls for the construction manager to offer a guaranteed maximum price for the project following the pre-construction process. The process offers Kansas City Museum stakeholders protection from cost overruns, shifting the responsibility to the construction manager to deliver the full scope of work at the promised price point.

“The big advantage is that once JE Dunn gives us a construction cost number, which we call a final guaranteed maximum price, they are putting themselves at risk; that’s the price they’re going to build our renovation for,” said Bosch. “Then they go out on the streets to subcontractors and bid each one of those different types of work – plaster repair, sheetrock, electrical, lighting, all that stuff.”

If there are issues with JE Dunn between now and when the company delivers its final guaranteed maximum price later this spring, the Kansas City Museum is under no obligation to retain them for the construction phases of the project. Similarly, the Museum would not be bound to proceed with JE Dunn if the proposed cost of Corinthian Hall renovations is deemed too high.

“If we get to a point when they give us their number, and we’re not in agreement with that, or our relationship between today and that time period doesn’t work out well, then we’re at no obligation to continue,” said Bosch. “We can move on.”

In describing what set JE Dunn aside from other bidders hoping to lead the pre-construction efforts at the Kansas City Museum, Bosch pointed to a pair of preferred qualifications within the Request for Proposal that pushed the company over the top.

“There were really two main things that I put in the Request for Proposal that went out: one is that we wanted someone that had good experience with museums. The other one was historical preservation restoration,” said Bosch. “That’s what JE Dunn had over some of the other companies.”

Kansas City Museum Director Anna Marie Tutera expressed her support of the JE Dunn agreement during a conversation with the Northeast News on Monday, December 19.

“We’re super excited about this agreement with JE Dunn Construction,” said Tutera. “It spotlights the city’s commitment to the Museum as well as the Northeast community that we’re starting this phase of the Museum’s restoration and redevelopment. This is an extremely exciting time in the Museum’s history.”

Comments are closed.

  • Christmas Spirit at Snyder’s

    9 hours ago
    by

    Northeast News December 22, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The staff at Snyder’s Supermarket is certainly filled with the Christmas […]

    Eight months in, first Syrian refugee reflects on life in U.S.

    December 21st, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 21, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When 45-year-old Syrian refugee and father of five […]

    114 N. Topping gets demolished

    December 20th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 20, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – One of Northeast Kansas City’s most problematic vacant […]

    Kansas City Museum business proceeds despite holiday closure

    December 19th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 19, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum will be closed until […]

    KCFD extraction team pulls three firefighters from collapsed house fire

    December 16th, 2016
    by

    Northeast News December 16, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Scores of Kansas City, Missouri firefighters responded to a Mayday call […]

  •  
    [Advertisement.]

  • Council conversation on $800 million G.O. Bond continues

    December 15th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 15, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A debate continued at City Hall on Thursday, […]

    KCDC students unveil Scarritt Renaissance Vision Study

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Thanks to the work of Kansas City Design […]

    Hardesty Renaissance EDC seeks feedback on cleanup options

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Hardesty Renaissance Economic Development Corporation (HREDC) will […]

    18th and Vine redevelopment begins this week

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 3rd District Councilmen Quinton Lucas (left) and Jermaine Reed (middle) were joined […]

    KCMO city officials acknowledge that $800 million G.O. Bond is no small ask

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News December 14, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – What’s the best way to get 57% of […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News December 21, 2016

    James C. Fortner

    Northeast News December 21, 2016 James C. Fortner, 88, formerly of Indian Mound neighborhood, passed away Saturday at his home […]

    Postcard history dates to 1893

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News December 21, 2016 As a public communications medium, the postcard was ushered into service following […]