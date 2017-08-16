Northeast student musicians bring harmony to Royals game

By | Posted August 16th, 2017 |

Harmony Project KC students play at Kauffman Stadium before a Royals game.

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

Singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of people would be daunting enough. But playing it alongside fellow student musicians in front of TV cameras and thousands of fans at Kauffman Stadium? That takes courage, and it was mustered by the musicians of Harmony Project KC before a Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, August 6.

Carmen Espinosa – the Project Manager of the Harmony Project KC after-school music program housed at the Northeast Community Center (544 Wabash Avenue) – tried to describe the magical experience of seeing her students play the national anthem at Kauffman Stadium for “Art Day at the K.”

“Oh my goodness, I cannot describe it,” Espinosa said. “It was unreal. I went home, and I just said, ‘Did that really happen?’”

After the performance, the students ventured back into the below-stadium tunnel to grab their instrument cases. When they resurfaced, they were greeted with a hearty round of applause from parents who, like Espinosa, were overwhelmed with pride.

“The kids were great. They were excited, and the parents were so proud,” Espinosa said. “When they came back to the stadium to meet their parents, all the parents were clapping and cheering. That brought tears to my eyes.”

Harmony Project KC began roughly two years ago with only 30 students. Now at the dawn of the 2017-2018 school year, 140 students are enrolled in the program. All of the students either live or study in the Historic Northeast. The performance at Kauffman Stadium is yet another feather in the cap for the student musicians, who have also performed at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and played alongside the Kansas City Symphony at a Kansas City Museum concert.

So will another rendition of the national anthem before a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium be next?

“If they want us, we will go,” Espinosa said with a laugh. “I just think that giving them these kinds of opportunities as often as we can…going through that experience with their colleagues brings them together in a way that few things can.”

Comments are closed.

  • New app allows the public to follow, assist emergency services

    August 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News A new phone app allows the general public the feel the pulse of the City […]

    KCMO City Council passes resolution encouraging compliance with new minimum wage

    August 23rd, 2017
    by

    City of KCMO The City Council on Thursday, August 17 approved a resolution encouraging local businesses to voluntarily comply with […]

    Powerful storms lead to rise in Blue River

    August 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News These photos and video were taken on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22, on the […]

    Eclipse dodges storms, delivers for Northeast residents

    August 21st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The sky darkened earlier than anticipated on Monday, August 21, as a torrential downpour struck […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 22 – a history lesson through audits w/ KCMO City Auditor Doug Jones

    August 18th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson runs through the history of […]

  • City Council pushes divisive airport decision to August 24

    August 17th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Three separate airport ordinances were held for a week by the Kansas City, Missouri City […]

    Phantastics perform at Kansas City Museum; prelude to eclipse

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News Hundreds of local residents came out to the Kansas City Museum (3218 Gladstone) on Friday, August 11, for […]

    The friendly neighborhood war hero

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Dick Seidelman was never short of opinions. Those who met him at neighborhood meetings will […]

    Local artists sprucing up the Historic Northeast

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    By Bryan Stalder Northeast News When Hector Casanova Cinderhouse began teaching at the Kansas City Art Institute, he wanted to […]

    Airport selection committee seeks more information from proposers

    August 15th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The byzantine process of selecting a construction team for a new Kansas City International Airport […]

  • What’s Happening

    Memories of the 1908 flood

    By M. Bushnell The Northeast News This week’s postcard shows the result of countless days of rain and the lack […]

    Northeast Chamber’s incubator hatches with pop-up event

    Paul Thompson Northeast News Several area businesses convened at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Global Growth (EGG) […]

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]