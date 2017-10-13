Northeast Newscast Episode 29 w/ KCPD’s new Community Initiative Officer Jason Cooley

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

KCPD Community Initiative Officer Jason Cooley.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, KCPD’s newly appointed Community Initiative Officer, Jason Cooley, sits down with managing editor Paul Thompson to discuss a bevy of topics, including: the duties of his new position; Chief of Police Rick Smith’s desire to double the amount of Community Interaction Officers (CIO’s) in the department by January 2018; the department’s efforts to entice more minorities to join the force; the negative repercussions of Missouri’s gun laws, and much more.

Check out a link to the episode below, or subscribe to ‘Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast’ on iTunes to have episodes loaded directly onto your device of choice. Thank you for listening!

Leave a Reply

  •  New design revealed for high-crash Paseo Gateway intersection

    October 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News According to Parks and Recreation project manager James Wang, the intersection of Independence Avenue and […]

    KCMO Mayor Sly James launches campaign for Amazon’s HQ2

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News If there was ever any doubt, Mayor Sly James revealed just how serious he is […]

    Northeast Farmers Market Tests out CSA Program

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News Northeast Farmers Market is offering the community another way to support and be benefited by local […]

    Community split on KCMO short-term rental policy

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Have you ever considered renting your house out to make a little extra cash? You […]

    Single terminal renderings kick off final phase of airport campaign

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The final month of promotion before Kansas City’s billion-dollar single terminal airport vote began with […]

  • NEKC Chamber calling on commercial real estate developers

    October 10th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News If you see any slow-driving buses in the Northeast this Wednesday, October 11,  they’ll most […]

    Kansas City Museum hosts Construction Kickoff event

    October 10th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News The Kansas City Museum has officially kicked off a $15 million dollar construction renovation and […]

    Paseo Gateway to take another step forward with public meeting

    October 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Right of way and utility relocation at the Independence Ave. and Paseo intersection is expected […]

    Cristo Rey students volunteer in the Northeast

    October 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Ninety-six sophomores from Cristo Rey High School traveled to the Historic Northeast on Friday, October […]

    Anonymous tip warns of threat to Northeast High School

    October 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 4, Northeast High School received an anonymous tip about […]

  • What’s Happening

    Historic Northeast Real Estate Exchange

    Kicking off the first Historic Northeast Commercial real Estate Exchange, Northeast Chamber CEO Bobbi Baker Hughes gives us a rundown […]

    CID spread: Grace Church Of The Nazarene and O’Reilly Auto Parts

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]