Northeast Newscast Episode 29 w/ KCPD’s new Community Initiative Officer Jason Cooley

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, KCPD’s newly appointed Community Initiative Officer, Jason Cooley, sits down with managing editor Paul Thompson to discuss a bevy of topics, including: the duties of his new position; Chief of Police Rick Smith’s desire to double the amount of Community Interaction Officers (CIO’s) in the department by January 2018; the department’s efforts to entice more minorities to join the force; the negative repercussions of Missouri’s gun laws, and much more.

Check out a link to the episode below, or subscribe to ‘Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast’ on iTunes to have episodes loaded directly onto your device of choice. Thank you for listening!