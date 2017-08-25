Northeast Newscast Episode 23 – the power of art w/ Kansas City Art Institute’s Hector Casanova

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson talks with Kansas City Art Institute Assistant Professor of Illustration – and architect of the Scarritt Mural project – Hector Casanova.

Casanova discusses his relationship with the Historic Northeast; the genesis of the mural project at Scarritt Elementary; what it felt like to have the project defaced over the summer; where he and his students will focus their artistic talents next; and how Kansas City’s embrace of the artistic community can lead to community growth and economic development. If you’ve followed the work of Casanova and his students over the past few years, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

Casanova was especially well-spoken when discussing what he would say to the vandals who tagged the Scarritt Elementary mural panels over the spring and summer.

“I understand having an impulse to make your mark on the world; that’s why I’m an artist,” Casanova said. “That’s why any of us are artists, because all of us have this impulse to have an impact and to shape this world that we live in. Ultimately, that’s what tagging is: it’s making a mark on the world. But what I’d like to urge the people that are doing this to do is to understand that there’s ways that you can make that mark and be celebrated for it.”

Subscribe to Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast on iTunes today to have each episode automatically downloaded to your device of choice. The Northeast Newscast is also now available on Google Play and TuneIn. Check it out today!

 

Leave a Reply

  • New app allows the public to follow, assist emergency services

    August 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News A new phone app allows the general public the feel the pulse of the city […]

    KCMO City Council passes resolution encouraging compliance with new minimum wage

    August 23rd, 2017
    by

    City of KCMO The City Council on Thursday, August 17 approved a resolution encouraging local businesses to voluntarily comply with […]

    Powerful storms lead to rise in Blue River

    August 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News These photos and video were taken on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 22, on the […]

    Eclipse dodges storms, delivers for Northeast residents

    August 21st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The sky darkened earlier than anticipated on Monday, August 21, as a torrential downpour struck […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 22 – a history lesson through audits w/ KCMO City Auditor Doug Jones

    August 18th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson runs through the history of […]

  • City Council pushes divisive airport decision to August 24

    August 17th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Three separate airport ordinances were held for a week by the Kansas City, Missouri City […]

    Phantastics perform at Kansas City Museum; prelude to eclipse

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News Hundreds of local residents came out to the Kansas City Museum (3218 Gladstone) on Friday, August 11, for […]

    Northeast student musicians bring harmony to Royals game

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of people would be daunting enough. But […]

    The friendly neighborhood war hero

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Dick Seidelman was never short of opinions. Those who met him at neighborhood meetings will […]

    Local artists sprucing up the Historic Northeast

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    By Bryan Stalder Northeast News When Hector Casanova Cinderhouse began teaching at the Kansas City Art Institute, he wanted to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Memories of the 1908 flood

    By M. Bushnell The Northeast News This week’s postcard shows the result of countless days of rain and the lack […]

    Northeast Chamber’s incubator hatches with pop-up event

    Paul Thompson Northeast News Several area businesses convened at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Global Growth (EGG) […]

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]