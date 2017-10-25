KC Museum programming continues during construction

By | Posted October 25th, 2017 |

  • KCMO taking steps towards short term rental compromise

    12 hours ago
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News After years of debate, the City of Kansas City, Missouri may be on the verge […]

    Homicide # 118 at Independence and Elmwood

    13 hours ago
    Michael Bushnell Northeast News At approximately 8am this morning officers were called to the corner of Independence and Elmwood Avenue […]

    Local Robotics Team Wins BEST Competition

    October 25th, 2017
    Northeast News Metro Homeschool Robotics (MHR), from its new donated workspace at Lutheran High School of Kansas City, gave an […]

    Northeast High School’s Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame

    October 25th, 2017
    SueAnn Slavens Erb Special Contributor to Northeast News The Northeast Vikings N Club Association Athletic Hall of Fame has officially […]

    KC Library set to launch refugee photography series

    October 25th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Kansas City Public Library will soon be offering a snapshot into the lives of […]

  • Kansas City Museum debuts ‘Men in Suits’

    October 25th, 2017
    Paul Thompson Northeast News The Kansas City Museum is celebrating men’s fashion at its new exhibit in the Historic Garment […]

    Truman Road Save-A-Lot applies for liquor license

    October 24th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Save-A-Lot grocery store at 3821 Truman has submitted an application for a new alcoholic […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 30 – Jerusalem Farm’s Jordan Schiele on his passion to serve the Historic Northeast

    October 20th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Jordan Schiele, […]

    Probable cause statement reveals details of Sunday homicide on Ewing Ave.

    October 19th, 2017
    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Just after 5:00 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, October 15, a woman approached a […]

    KCAI students working on new mural project at Whittier Elementary

    October 19th, 2017
    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Following last year’s completion of the Scarritt Elementary murals, artist Hector Casanova and his Kansas […]

  • What’s Happening

    Priests of Pallas: A gala harvest festival

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News In the late 1880s, Kansas City was awash with excitement that it too would soon […]

    CID Spread: Central Bank Of Kansas City and American Sons Of Columbus

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

