KC Museum programming continues during construction

KCMO taking steps towards short term rental compromise 12 hours ago

by admin By Paul Thompson Northeast News After years of debate, the City of Kansas City, Missouri may be on the verge […]

Homicide # 118 at Independence and Elmwood 13 hours ago

by admin Michael Bushnell Northeast News At approximately 8am this morning officers were called to the corner of Independence and Elmwood Avenue […]

Local Robotics Team Wins BEST Competition October 25th, 2017

by admin Northeast News Metro Homeschool Robotics (MHR), from its new donated workspace at Lutheran High School of Kansas City, gave an […]

Northeast High School’s Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame October 25th, 2017

by admin SueAnn Slavens Erb Special Contributor to Northeast News The Northeast Vikings N Club Association Athletic Hall of Fame has officially […]