Homicide near Lykins Park

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

A homicide has occurred in the Historic Northeast for the third time in as many days.

Just afternoon 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of 7th and Norton. At the scene they found a black male down in the middle of the street, though it was KCFD who declared the victim deceased. A suspect was described to authorities as a black male with a thin build who was clean-shaven and dress in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The shooting marks the 120th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri so far in 2017. Police are encouraging anyone with information on this crime to call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

