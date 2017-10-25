Homicide # 118 at Independence and Elmwood

By | Posted 13 hours ago |

Michael Bushnell
Northeast News

At approximately 8am this morning officers were called to the corner of Independence and Elmwood Avenue in the Indian Mound Neighborhood on the call of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located the body of a Black male in his mid 20’s with no signs of life. . Neighbors report hearing the shots then seeing a White vehicle flee the scene Northbound on Elmwood Avenue.)

At approximately 8am this morning a White sedan with tinted windows can be seen on private surveillance video proceeding North on Elmwood Avenue toward Independence. The vehicle pauses near the rear of an office building, then proceeds to the intersection, makes a quick left on Independence then a sharp right on Elmwood.
Shortly afterward a woman from one of the businesses near the intersection exits the office and looks North Elmwood Avenue toward the area where the shots were heard and the body was discovered. Police indicated that they were interviewing witnesses that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477

