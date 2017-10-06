Cristo Rey students volunteer in the Northeast

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Ninety-six sophomores from Cristo Rey High School traveled to the Historic Northeast on Friday, October 6 to participate in an annual day of service.

The students teamed up with neighborhood leaders to canvas the Northeast – picking up trash, raking up leaves, and assisting with special projects.

“They divide us into groups at school, and they send us out with the leaders,” said Vicente Rangel. “There’s different groups around the whole Northeast.”

The service day for Cristo Ray 10th graders is an annual rite of passage meant to emphasize the school’s emphasis on partnerships, spirituality, respect, integrity and responsibility.

“They just see if we can take responsibility,” said Oralia Arevalo. “We come out here and do stuff, and they see how we act.”

The students were bused down to various locations throughout the community between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cristo Rey student Christoper Armstrong was among a group of students picking up trash underneath the bridges at the intersection of 9th and Hardesty.

“We care for the environment that we’re living in, so by us helping, it helps everyone,” said Armstrong.