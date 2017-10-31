Crash on 24 Highway leads to double fatality

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Two Kansas City motorists were killed on Monday, October 30 after a US Highway 24 crash at the intersection of Ewing Avenue.

KCPD’s Media Unit issued a narrative of events citing witness accounts that two cars – a Honda and a Pontiac Grand Am or Gran Prix – were racing eastbound on US Highway 24 before the fatal collision. Those accounts said both vehicles crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane to pass eastbound vehicles.

According to the narrative, the Honda struck a Ford truck in a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac subsequently fled the scene.

KCPD’s Accident Investigation Section (AIS) responded just before noon on October 30. US 24 Highway was closed for roughly three hours following the crash, which resulted in the 84th and 85th fatalities recorded in Kansas City this year.

Sgt. Kari Thompson of the KCPD Media Unit said on Tuesday, October 31 that police are still looking for the Pontiac driver.

“It resulted in the death of an innocent person and the death of the person involved,” Thompson said.

Police encourage anyone with information related to the crash to reach out to authorities by calling (816) 234-500 and asking for the Accident Investigation Unit.