Crash on 24 Highway leads to double fatality

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Two Kansas City motorists were killed on Monday, October 30 after a US Highway 24 crash at the intersection of Ewing Avenue.

KCPD’s Media Unit issued a narrative of events citing witness accounts that two cars – a Honda and a Pontiac Grand Am or Gran Prix – were racing eastbound on US Highway 24 before the fatal collision. Those accounts said both vehicles crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane to pass eastbound vehicles.

According to the narrative, the Honda struck a Ford truck in a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac subsequently fled the scene.

KCPD’s Accident Investigation Section (AIS) responded just before noon on October 30. US 24 Highway was closed for roughly three hours following the crash, which resulted in the 84th and 85th fatalities recorded in Kansas City this year.

Sgt. Kari Thompson of the KCPD Media Unit said on Tuesday, October 31 that police are still looking for the Pontiac driver.

“It resulted in the death of an innocent person and the death of the person involved,” Thompson said.

Police encourage anyone with information related to the crash to reach out to authorities by calling (816) 234-500 and asking for the Accident Investigation Unit.

Leave a Reply

  • Northeast Newscast Episode 31 – on crime, guns, and a single terminal airport w/ 4th District Councilwoman Jolie Justus

    October 27th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, 4th District Councilwoman Jolie Justus sits down with Managing […]

    Homicide near Lykins Park

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News A homicide has occurred in the Historic Northeast for the third time in as many […]

    Sixteen Independence Avenue planters destroyed

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News More than a dozen planters along Independence Avenue were destroyed in an early-morning vandalism spree […]

    Ribbon Cutting at Pendleton Flats

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News It was literally standing room only in the parking lot of the old Northeast Community […]

    KCMO taking steps towards short term rental compromise

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News After years of debate, the City of Kansas City, Missouri may be on the verge […]

  • Homicide # 118 at Independence and Elmwood

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Michael Bushnell Northeast News At approximately 8 a.m. this morning officers were called to the corner of Independence and Elmwood […]

    Local Robotics Team Wins BEST Competition

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News Metro Homeschool Robotics (MHR), from its new donated workspace at Lutheran High School of Kansas City, gave an […]

    Northeast High School’s Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    SueAnn Slavens Erb Special Contributor to Northeast News The Northeast Vikings N Club Association Athletic Hall of Fame has officially […]

    KC Library set to launch refugee photography series

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Kansas City Public Library will soon be offering a snapshot into the lives of […]

    KC Museum programming continues during construction

    October 25th, 2017
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Priests of Pallas: A gala harvest festival

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News In the late 1880s, Kansas City was awash with excitement that it too would soon […]

    CID Spread: Central Bank Of Kansas City and American Sons Of Columbus

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]