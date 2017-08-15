Phantastics perform at Kansas City Museum; prelude to eclipse

Northeast News

Hundreds of local residents came out to the Kansas City Museum (3218 Gladstone) on Friday, August 11, for live music from The Phantastics. After a brief delay, the large crowd enjoyed ‘dance floor activators’ from the popular Kansas City party band. Attendees also enjoyed a prelude to the upcoming solar eclipse, which is set to provide a sight to behold for Kansas City residents on the morning/afternoon of Monday, August 21. Guests joined Joseph Wright, Operations Manager of the Warkoczewski Observatory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, for a guide to the eclipse and an evening of stargazing at the museum.