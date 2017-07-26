Admiral Motel undergoes renovation

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

The Admiral Motel (1409 Admiral Blvd.) is getting a new name.

The owner/operator of the motel, Ati Bhakta, has recently invested more than $250,000 into renovations at the property as it converts into a Rodeway Inn franchise. The remodel includes new bathrooms, bedding, paint, and more. Rodeway Inn is under the Choice Hotels umbrella that also includes Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Econo Lodge, Sleep Inn and more.

“It does look better. New people are coming in, and they have expectations for room standards,” said Bhakta. “We like to keep a clean hotel. I like to keep my standards up.”

Bhakta hopes that the remodel will help draw new customers to the budget-friendly motel, which is expected to charge daily rates between $69-$89 after the investment. With the former Admiral Motel’s close proximity to downtown, Bhakta believes that the new Rodeway Inn can become a cheaper alternative to luxury hotels located in the heart of the city.

“All of the hotels downtown are charging $150-$200. We’re only a quarter-mile from them,” Bhakta said. “They can pay $70, stay here, and call an Uber to go there.”

With the interior remodel at the motel now complete, exterior work will begin shortly. Painting will be among the top priorities. According to Bhakta, a temporary Rodeway Inn banner should be up within a couple of weeks. Permanent signage is expected to be erected by the end of August.

