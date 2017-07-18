BOPC to announce Chief of Police finalists Thursday

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

The Board of Police Commissioners announced plans to conduct a national search for the next KCPD Chief of Police during a May 1 press conference.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 19, 2017

Kansas City, Missouri is about to be one step closer to getting a new Chief of Police.

In an email sent to media outlets on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners revealed plans for an 11:30 a.m. press conference on Thursday, July 20 to announce the finalists for the police department’s open Chief of Police position.

During the press conference, board members are expected to disclose the names of the finalists and discuss how the process will move forward from here. The announcement will be held at KCPD Headquarters (1125 Locust), in the Community Room.

Former Chief of Police Darryl Forté retired on May 20, 2017. David Zimmerman, previously a Deputy Chief, is serving as interim Chief of Police until the Board of Police Commissioners selects a replacement.

Ralph Andersen & Associates conducted the nationwide search for the next Chief of Police, and accepted applications for the position until May 31, 2017. Mayor Sly James, who is also a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, said during a May 1 press conference that the board would do its due diligence in identifying the right candidate for the job.

“We are not focused on any specific individual, we’re focused on finding the best possible Chief that we can, whether that’s locally or elsewhere,” James said.

A representative with the KCPD Media Unit could not confirm Wednesday how many finalists will be announced during the press conference.

 

 

Leave a Reply

  • Northeast-based actress to perform during KC Fringe Festival

    14 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 19, 2017 A Northeast resident will take the stage this weekend during the Kansas […]

    KCMO Annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey offers mixed bag

    July 18th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 18, 2017 An annual citizen’s satisfaction survey presented to City Council on Thursday, July […]

    Work continues on Independence Avenue safety study

    July 14th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 14, 2017 A new study is aiming to make the pedestrian experience along Independence […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 18 – serving the Northeast community w/ John Fierro and Mary Cyr

    July 14th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 14, 2017 The latest edition of the Northeast Newscast is now live. This week […]

    Northland opposition to Chouteau Courts transplants intensifies

    July 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A petition has been started by Northland residents […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Kansas City man sentenced to life on murder charges

    July 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday, […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 17 – a political discussion w/ Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II

    July 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor […]

    Scarritt Renaissance 2nd annual 4th of July Celebration

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association’s 4th of July […]

    Animal Control rescues five dogs from Northeast home

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Three Chihuahuas and a mixed-breed dog were rescued […]

    University of Kansas Hospital releases July 4 fireworks injury data

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The University of Kansas Hospital revealed on the […]

  • What’s Happening

    The World Within A Block From Home

    This week, in place of our weekly Historic Postcard feature we publish the second of a four-part series of short […]

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    Northeast News July 12, 2017  

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]