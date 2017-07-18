BOPC to announce Chief of Police finalists Thursday

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 19, 2017

Kansas City, Missouri is about to be one step closer to getting a new Chief of Police.

In an email sent to media outlets on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners revealed plans for an 11:30 a.m. press conference on Thursday, July 20 to announce the finalists for the police department’s open Chief of Police position.

During the press conference, board members are expected to disclose the names of the finalists and discuss how the process will move forward from here. The announcement will be held at KCPD Headquarters (1125 Locust), in the Community Room.

Former Chief of Police Darryl Forté retired on May 20, 2017. David Zimmerman, previously a Deputy Chief, is serving as interim Chief of Police until the Board of Police Commissioners selects a replacement.

Ralph Andersen & Associates conducted the nationwide search for the next Chief of Police, and accepted applications for the position until May 31, 2017. Mayor Sly James, who is also a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, said during a May 1 press conference that the board would do its due diligence in identifying the right candidate for the job.

“We are not focused on any specific individual, we’re focused on finding the best possible Chief that we can, whether that’s locally or elsewhere,” James said.

A representative with the KCPD Media Unit could not confirm Wednesday how many finalists will be announced during the press conference.