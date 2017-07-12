Kansas City man sentenced to life on murder charges

By | Posted July 12th, 2017 |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

July 12, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday, July 7 that 33-year-old James Rhymer has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder David Mendez, along with a string of other violent offenses.

The murder charge stems from an incident that occurred near the intersection of 12th and Ewing in November of 2014. Witnesses told police that Rhymer fired upon the victim as Mendez was seated in the back seat of a black Chevrolet truck. Court records show that Rhymer later tried to burn and dispose of the truck and Mendez’s body at a rural location to the south of Kansas City.

Authorities eventually tracked down both the burned-out truck and the remains of Mendez’s body, thanks to a witness who was brought along by Rhymer to help dispose of the evidence. When police attempted to take Rhymer into custody for the crime, he armed and barricaded himself inside of his Kansas City apartment. After initiating an Operation 100, however, police were able to bring Rhymer into custody without further incident.

In addition to Murder in the 2nd Degree, Rhymer was charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Kidnapping and three counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to the press release put out by the Prosecutor’s Office, all counts will run concurrently. Rhymer was found guilty of the charges in April of 2017.

According to reporting in the Northeast News, Rhymer had previously been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in the 2012 shooting death of Kansas City resident James Conklin on N. Wheeling Ave., at the residence of Rhymer’s ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors ultimately dismissed the charges after witness statements proved inconsistent.

James Rhymer.
File photo

 

 

Comments are closed.

  • Northland opposition to Chouteau Courts transplants intensifies

    19 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A petition has been started by Northland residents […]

    The Alleys of Childhood

    July 12th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 This week, in place of our weekly Historic Postcard feature, we begin a four-part series […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 17 – a political discussion w/ Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II

    July 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor […]

    Scarritt Renaissance 2nd annual 4th of July Celebration

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association’s 4th of July […]

    Animal Control rescues five dogs from Northeast home

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Three Chihuahuas and a mixed-breed dog were rescued […]

  • University of Kansas Hospital releases July 4 fireworks injury data

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The University of Kansas Hospital revealed on the […]

    Former East Patrol CIO moves to Shoal Creek

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 First District KCMO Councilwoman Heather Hall announced last week that Jason Cooley has been selected […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 16 – An Independence Avenue ridealong w/ Titan Security Officers

    June 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 30, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, […]

    As major announcements loom, Dunn looks back on history of Quartermaster Depot

    June 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For decades, the 18.5-acre parcel along Independence and […]

    Joint Council committee convenes for airport conversation

    June 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City Council’s Airport Committee combined with the […]

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    Northeast News July 12, 2017  

    Northeast Farmers Market

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 The Northeast Farmer’s Market – pictured here on June 29 – is open from 4 […]

    KCMO law firm looks back on ties to the Northeast

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In nearly 20 years of business, a handful of cases stand […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]