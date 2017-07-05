Former East Patrol CIO moves to Shaol Creek

Northeast News

July 5, 2017

First District KCMO Councilwoman Heather Hall announced last week that Jason Cooley has been selected to serve as the Community Interaction Officer (CIO) at the Shoal Creek Patrol Division. Cooley had previously served as East Patrol Division’s CIO, and was most recently with Kansas City No Violence Alliance (KC NoVA). Cooley earned the 2015 Hank Johnson Award (awarded to the Officer of the Year) from the Missouri Peace Officers Association.

“I feel very fortunate to have CIO Cooley working at the Shoal Creek Division in the capacity of CIO,” said Shoal Creek Major David Lindaman in an introductory press release. “He brings with him many years of experience assisting neighborhoods in becoming safer places to live.”