Former East Patrol CIO moves to Shaol Creek

By | Posted July 5th, 2017 |

Northeast News
July 5, 2017

First District KCMO Councilwoman Heather Hall announced last week that Jason Cooley has been selected to serve as the Community Interaction Officer (CIO) at the Shoal Creek Patrol Division. Cooley had previously served as East Patrol Division’s CIO, and was most recently with Kansas City No Violence Alliance (KC NoVA). Cooley earned the 2015 Hank Johnson Award (awarded to the Officer of the Year) from the Missouri Peace Officers Association.
“I feel very fortunate to have CIO Cooley working at the Shoal Creek Division in the capacity of CIO,” said Shoal Creek Major David Lindaman in an introductory press release. “He brings with him many years of experience assisting neighborhoods in becoming safer places to live.”

Comments are closed.

  • Scarritt Renaissance 2nd annual 4th of July Celebration

    20 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 6, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association’s 4th of July […]

    Animal Control rescues four dogs from Northeast home

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Three Chihuahuas and a mixed-breed dog were rescued […]

    University of Kansas Hospital releases July 4 fireworks injury data

    July 5th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The University of Kansas Hospital revealed on the […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 16 – An Independence Avenue ridealong w/ Titan Security Officers

    June 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 30, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, […]

    As major announcements loom, Dunn looks back on history of Quartermaster Depot

    June 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For decades, the 18.5-acre parcel along Independence and […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Joint Council committee convenes for airport conversation

    June 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The City Council’s Airport Committee combined with the […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 15 – Scarritt Renaissance and the Kansas City Museum w/ SRNA President Leslie Caplan

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor […]

    Kansas City Museum seeking input on parking solution

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The renovation and restoration of Corinthian Hall is […]

    SVN to receive another $450K in grant funds

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The good news keep rolling in for Scuola […]

    Law enforcement taking steps to address surge in violent crime

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The victim in an early-morning June 10 robbery […]

  • What’s Happening

    Northeast Farmers Market

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 The Northeast Farmer’s Market – pictured here on June 29 – is open from 4 […]

    KCMO law firm looks back on ties to the Northeast

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – In nearly 20 years of business, a handful of cases stand […]

    Trash amnesty

    Northeast News July 5, 2017 Kansas City, Missouri residents will get trash amnesty following the July 4 holiday – from […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]