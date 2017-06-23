Northeast Newscast Episode 15 – Scarritt Renaissance and the Kansas City Museum w/ SRNA President Leslie Caplan

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association President Leslie Caplan (far left, orange shirt) celebrates the grand opening of the Concourse Park Playground’s embankment slide on May 14, 2016.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 23, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association President Leslie Caplan to talk about the positive momentum of the neighborhood; the association’s upcoming marquee events, and how interested neighbors can gets involved with them; the Kansas City Museum’s plans to add more parking; and the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study.

Listen or download to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes, or simply check out the link below. Thanks for listening.

Leave a Reply

  • Kansas City Museum seeking input on parking solution

    June 23rd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 23, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The renovation and restoration of Corinthian Hall is […]

    SVN to receive another $450K in grant funds

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The good news keep rolling in for Scuola […]

    Law enforcement taking steps to address surge in violent crime

    June 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 22, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The victim in an early-morning June 10 robbery […]

    GO Bond-backed sidewalk repair program taking shape

    June 19th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – When voters approved all three ballot measures in […]

    Charges filed in deadly Northeast vehicular crash

    June 19th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri -The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges last weekend […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Northeast Newscast Episode 14 – The history and future of the Northeast News w/ publishers Michael Bushnell and Chris Adams

    June 16th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 16, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week, Northeast Newscast host Paul Thompson interviews […]

    Single terminal airport bidding process finally coming into focus

    June 15th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For the second time in as many weeks, […]

    Flag Day flag retirement ceremony held at Korean War Veterans Memorial

    June 14th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 14, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Missouri Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington […]

    Jackson County COMBAT hosts cleanup in Northeast

    June 14th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 14, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jackson County COMBAT hosted a neighborhood clean-up and […]

    Art installed at the Northeast News

    June 14th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News June 14, 2017 Above: area artist Rebecca Koop of Northeast Arts KC stopped by the House of News […]

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News June 21, 2017

    A grand old flag with a grand old history

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News June 21, 2017 During the American Revolution, a number of patriots made flags for our […]

    Early 1900s school site is now interstate interchange

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News June 14, 2017 This view of The Paseo, between 15th and 16th streets, looks north […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]