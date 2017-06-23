Northeast Newscast Episode 15 – Scarritt Renaissance and the Kansas City Museum w/ SRNA President Leslie Caplan

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 23, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association President Leslie Caplan to talk about the positive momentum of the neighborhood; the association’s upcoming marquee events, and how interested neighbors can gets involved with them; the Kansas City Museum’s plans to add more parking; and the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study.

Listen or download to the Northeast Newscast on iTunes, or simply check out the link below. Thanks for listening.