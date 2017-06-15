Northeast Newscast Episode 14 – The history and future of the Northeast News w/ publishers Michael Bushnell and Chris Adams

By Paul Thompson

June 16, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week, Northeast Newscast host Paul Thompson interviews the publishers of the Northeast News – the husband and wife team of Michael Bushnell and Chris Adams. The couple dives into the past, present, and future of the Northeast News, reflecting on their nearly 19 years of ownership. Michael and Chris discuss the circumstances that led them to purchase the publication, how they developed the paper’s editorial style, the origin of Bunny the News Hound, some of the biggest stories they’ve covered over the years, and how the publication will move forward after facing the real prospect of shuttering the doors in late May.

To listen, download or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, or simply press play below: