Jackson County COMBAT hosts cleanup in Northeast

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 14, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jackson County COMBAT hosted a neighborhood clean-up and drug take-back event on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14, at Lykins Square Park in the Historic Northeast.

COMBAT Deputy Director Vince Ortega said during the event that Jackson County leveraged volunteers from all over the city to help with the clean-up, which was held from noon until 2 p.m.

“Most of them are from many of the agencies that we fund, so it’s drug treatment, drug prevention and our law enforcement partners,” Ortega said.

Ortega added that the organization chose to hold the clean-up and drug take-back event at Lykins Square Park because it had been identified by law enforcement as one of 18 crime hot spots throughout the county.

“Collectively, when we find an area is in distress and needs some help, we bring all the partners together,” Ortega said.

Dumpsters were available for residents to drop off bulk items like small appliances, furniture, televisions, mattresses, tires and more. Yard waste and hazardous materials were not accepted.

The prescription drug take-back utilized a drug incinerator operated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Dubbed the “Drug Terminator,” the incinerator destroys drugs and narcotics with a clean, smoke-free burn. Area residents brought unused prescription and over-the-counter medicines to be destroyed.

Free gun locks were also available for those who attended the event.