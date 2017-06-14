Jackson County COMBAT hosts cleanup in Northeast

By | Posted June 14th, 2017 |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

June 14, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jackson County COMBAT hosted a neighborhood clean-up and drug take-back event on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14, at Lykins Square Park in the Historic Northeast.

COMBAT Deputy Director Vince Ortega said during the event that Jackson County leveraged volunteers from all over the city to help with the clean-up, which was held from noon until 2 p.m.

“Most of them are from many of the agencies that we fund, so it’s drug treatment, drug prevention and our law enforcement partners,” Ortega said.

Ortega added that the organization chose to hold the clean-up and drug take-back event at Lykins Square Park because it had been identified by law enforcement as one of 18 crime hot spots throughout the county.

“Collectively, when we find an area is in distress and needs some help, we bring all the partners together,” Ortega said.

Dumpsters were available for residents to drop off bulk items like small appliances, furniture, televisions, mattresses, tires and more. Yard waste and hazardous materials were not accepted.

The prescription drug take-back utilized a drug incinerator operated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Dubbed the “Drug Terminator,” the incinerator destroys drugs and narcotics with a clean, smoke-free burn. Area residents brought unused prescription and over-the-counter medicines to be destroyed.

Free gun locks were also available for those who attended the event.

Leave a Reply

  • Single terminal airport bidding process finally coming into focus

    8 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 15, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For the second time in as many weeks, […]

    Flag Day flag retirement ceremony held at Korean War Veterans Memorial

    June 14th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 14, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Missouri Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington […]

    Art installed at the Northeast News

    June 14th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News June 14, 2017 Above: area artist Rebecca Koop of Northeast Arts KC stopped by the House of News […]

    Council paves way for KCI bid extension

    June 13th, 2017
    by

      By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The KCMO City Council acted quickly on […]

    B-17 Madras Maiden visits Kansas City

    June 12th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A World War II Era Boeing B-17 “Flying […]

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Public invited to express thoughts on Independence Ave. safety

    June 9th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 9, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – How safe do you feel as a pedestrian […]

    Sugar Creek Slavic Festival returns this weekend

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival will kick […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 13 – Talking Kansas City with Northeast-based advocate Manny Abarca

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 8, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The latest edition of the Northeast Newscast is […]

    First-year GO Bond project list still under scrutiny

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News June 7, 2016 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – City leaders are taking another look at the […]

    ‘Common sense measure’: Neighborhood and Public Safety Committee recommends uniform park hours

    June 7th, 2017
    by

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – After a recent string of violent crimes and […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Early 1900s school site is now interstate interchange

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News June 14, 2017 This view of The Paseo, between 15th and 16th streets, looks north […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

      Northeast News June 14, 2017

    Kansas City Museum announces downtown programming space

    By Abby Cambiano Northeast News June 7, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall (3218 Gladstone […]

  • [Advertisement.]