Northeast Newscast Episode 12 – Park violence and the ongoing GO Bond debate w/ KCMO Parks and Rec Director Mark McHenry

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, Northeast News Managing Editor Paul Thompson is joined by Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Director Mark McHenry to discuss a variety of pressing issues, including the spate of violence along the Indian Creek Trail, the ongoing City Hall debate over the first-year GO Bond project list, the importance of supporting the city’s historic fountains, the timeline for completion of the Cliff Drive Connector Trail, the long-gestating Paseo Gateway Project, and finally, Mark discusses some of his favorite parks in Kansas City, Missouri.

