Northeast Newscast Episode 12 – Park violence and the ongoing GO Bond debate w/ KCMO Parks and Rec Director Mark McHenry

By | Posted May 24th, 2017 |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – This week on the Northeast Newscast, Northeast News Managing Editor Paul Thompson is joined by Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Director Mark McHenry to discuss a variety of pressing issues, including the spate of violence along the Indian Creek Trail, the ongoing City Hall debate over the first-year GO Bond project list, the importance of supporting the city’s historic fountains, the timeline for completion of the Cliff Drive Connector Trail, the long-gestating Paseo Gateway Project, and finally, Mark discusses some of his favorite parks in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out the link to the episode below, or download the episode (as well as any of our previousepisodes) on iTunes.

    The ‘most beautiful’ steel bridge

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News May 24, 2017 In 1936, the American Institute of Steel Construction selected the Hurricane Deck […]

    KCU plan earns recommendation of City Plan Commission

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News May 17, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCU) […]

