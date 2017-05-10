Homicide at 11th and Prospect

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

May 10, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A man was shot and killed near 11th and Prospect just before 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10.

KCPD officers were patrolling the area when a pedestrian flagged them down and informed them that a man was in the street nearby. The officers located the man, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, shortly thereafter. The victim was later declared deceased by KCFD responders. He was described as a black male in his twenties.

The police are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.