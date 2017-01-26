Minimum wage ordinance stalls in committee, could still be revived

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

January 26, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An ordinance aiming to get a minimum wage increase in front of voters on the April 4, 2017 ballot was rejected by the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday, January 26. Proponents of the legislation, however, may still pursue another recourse to get the measure on the ballot.

The proposed legislation, the result of an initiative petition, called for the minimum wage in Kansas City, Missouri to increase to $10 per hour on July 3, 2017 if voters approve the measure in April. Moving forward, the minimum wage would increase on July 3 of each year at a rate of $1.25 annually, until it reaches $15 per hour in 2021. Employees in tip-based industries would also receive a bump in base pay under the proposed ordinance. For those who regularly receive more than $30 in tips or commissions per month, base wage would be increased to 60% of the living wage established by the ordinance. In the case of the proposed July 3 increase to $10 for the minimum wage, for instance, base wage would increase from $3.85 per hour to $6 per hour. The ordinance further calls for base wage to increase “simultaneously and proportionately” with each annual minimum wage increase.

The measure would also institute a $500 fine for violating the ordinance; authorize the City to suspend, revoke, or terminate the business license of any business that fails to prominently display a notice of compliance with the provisions of the minimum wage ordinance; and make a complaint form for use in reporting ordinance violations available on the City’s website.

Committee chair Jermaine Reed and fellow 3rd District Councilman Quinton Lucas voted in favor of the ordinance, while 6th District Councilman Kevin McManus, 4th District Councilwoman Jolie Justus, and 2nd District Councilman Dan Fowler voted against.

Though the January 24 deadline to add items to the April 4 ballot has already passed, City Attorney Sarah Baxter indicated during the committee meeting that the City has until February 24 to get a court order to put the measure onto the upcoming ballot.

“At this point, we can’t get it on the April ballot without a court order,” said Baxter.

Reverend Sam Mann and lawyer Taylor Fields spoke in favor of the minimum wage ordinance during the committee meeting. Fields acknowledged that the legislation will face additional hurdles even if its approved by voters in April, arguing that proponents of an increased minimum wage shouldn’t have to wait any longer than necessary for that work to begin.

“The intended beneficiaries should not be required to wait,” said Field.

Mann urged the Council committee to advance the ordinance on behalf of the working class people of Kansas City, noting that advocates of a higher minimum wage aren’t planning on stopping their push anytime soon.

“We will continue to follow this issue until we do right by the workers of Kansas City, Missouri,” Mann said.

Councilman Jermaine Reed was clear in his support for the ordinance, stating his wish that it moves forward as quickly as possible. Reed also asked Baxter what costs the City would incur if the ballots for the April 4 election were already printed before the Council made a decision on the minimum wage ordinance. Though Baxter confirmed the the City would be responsible for the costs associated with a ballot reprint, she said that she’d have to confer with the Kansas City Election Board in order to determine what the exact cost would be.

Councilman Lucas pointed out that an initiative petition related to marijuana was already fast-tracked through a Council committee under similar circumstances before casting his vote in favor of the minimum wage ordinance. While the ordinance ultimately failed to earn a majority of votes from the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Fields told the Northeast News following the meeting that he would pursue an extraordinary writ from a Jackson County Circuit Court judge in order the push the issue forward. If successful, an extraordinary writ could dictate that City Council place the minimum wage issue in front of voters on April 4. An opinion issued by the Supreme Court of Missouri on January 17 appears to encourage the City to pursue all legal avenues in order to get the minimum wage ordinance to Kansas City voters as soon as possible. The opinion states that the City of Kansas City, Missouri should take “all steps necessary” to ensure that the minimum wage ordinance is placed before voters.

Following the meeting, Reed said that he’ll keep looking for ways to get the minimum wage issue on the April ballot.

“One way or another we’re going to make sure that, as the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled, the citizens of Kansas City will have an opportunity to vote,” said Reed.