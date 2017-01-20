Fatal wreck in Northeast now considered a homicide

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

January 20, 2017

Note: this story has been updated to reflect new information provided by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A fatal car wreck that occurred at the intersection of St. John and Askew just after 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, January 15 – originally considered single-car accident – is now being investigated as a homicide.

An as-of-yet unidentified woman was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, which also left a child passenger with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The child was in a booster seat in the back seat of the car at the time of the wreck. Though specifics still remain scant, Sgt. Kari Thompson of the KCPD Media Unit confirmed to the Northeast News on Friday, January 20 that the incident is no longer considered an accident.

“We are now working this as a homicide. That’s our most recent information regarding this,” said Thompson. “We do know that there’s another vehicle involved.”

According to a report released on the morning of Monday, Jan. 16, the woman’s vehicle was traveling west on St. John when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and made contact with a metal utility pole. After being transported to a local hospital, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Thompson added that as witnesses spoke to the police department, it became apparent that the incident was more than an accident. She added that police now believe the wreck was caused by a ‘purposeful event that resulted in a death,’ but noted that the investigation was not being conducted by the Homicide Unit.

“It’s still being worked as a homicide,” said Thompson. “The Accident Investigation Unit is taking the lead on the investigation, but it still will be part of our homicide numbers.”

Though the victim hadn’t been identified as of Friday morning, Thompson indicated the an announcement could be expected from KCPD before the end of the day. The police department has not released any information related to the second vehicle involved in the incident.

