Councilman Lucas responds to Northeast News G.O. Bond editorial

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Northeast News

January 19, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – As the wide-ranging debate regarding the proposed $800 million General Obligation Bond ballot language (and accompanying resolution) continues today at City Hall, it seems apt to post, in full, the following letter to the editor sent to the Northeast News, penned by 3rd District Councilman Quinton Lucas.

Lucas is writing in response to an editorial published this week in the Northeast News, entitled ‘Lucas’s Double Standard.’ Below is the full letter to the editor, which was sent on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 18, ahead of the Jan. 19 debates at City Hall. Thanks to Councilman Lucas for the engagement.

Without further ado:

I must admit I feel it is more than a little disingenuous to characterize my alternative plan for the city’s proposed general obligation bond as an attempt to “punish the museum.” I support increased funding for the Kansas City Museum in the city’s annual budget and its ongoing renovation given its importance to the neighborhood, the Historic Northeast, and our city overall. If the public facilities expenditures under the bond were limited to the museum and the animal shelter, I would not have the same level of discomfort I currently hold with the bond. Unfortunately, Resolution 160951 (the companion legislation to the GO bond) lists not only those two facilities, it includes renovation of a number of other public facilities such as the Line Creek Community Center Ice Arena, a replacement building for a parks facility maintenance division, substantial renovation of a multistory city-owned office building in my home Third District, exterior improvements at City Hall, and prioritization of ADA improvements at a number of already well- (or partially outside-) funded city-owned assets such as Starlight Theater, the Music Hall, and Museums at 18th & Vine. I have no doubt that each item listed is an important one, but I question whether they all need to be addressed with this proposed tax increase.
My view of the bond is that we are asking voters to fund emergency needs of the city that cannot be supported through taxpayers’ already significant tax payments each year. When we list a plethora of building projects with no real connection to each other then I fear we stand subject to fair accusations that we lack a responsible and specific plan for how the tax increase will address and cure emergency needs that challenge the quality of life in Northeast Kansas City and beyond. I do not feel comfortable asking you and your neighbors to pay us more each year just so that we can address a backlog. I think you expect us to ask for a tax increase so that we can fix problems that have no other funding source, help rebuild communities and not just update offices, and help us avoid significant future expenses to the taxpayers. Regardless of what we do with the bond, I will continue to work to protect taxpayers and build a strong quality of life for all Kansas Citians, just as we did when we reduced proposed initial 18th and Vine funding by $21 million this fall.

Leave a Reply

  • Despite lingering questions, KCU MPD heading to Council Committee

    20 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 19, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City University has passed the first hurdle […]

    Community embraces service on MLK Day

    January 16th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 16, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Though rainy weather kept them indoors, community members […]

    Fatal wreck in Northeast leaves child with serious injuries

    January 16th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 16, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A fatal single-car accident occurred at the intersection of St. John […]

    Missing Gravois Mills man has Northeast ties

    January 13th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News January 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Long time Northeast area resident Mike Anderson was […]

    Lucas, James back competing plans for $800 million G.O. Bond language

    January 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 13, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The status of Kansas City, Missouri’s anticipated $800 […]

  • MoDOT issues travel advisory ahead of expected weekend storm

    January 12th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has issued a travel advisory […]

    Rebuilding a historic icon

    January 12th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News January 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Crews today reset roof trusses at the Historic […]

    Washington gets 28 years for Pendleton Heights murder

    January 12th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News January 12, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Wednesday, January 11 […]

    Marijuana debate continues in Missouri

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 11, 2017 KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Marijuana has been much-discussed of late in the […]

    Goalpost installed at Thacher site

    January 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News January 11, 2017 A football goalpost was installed by Kansas City Public Schools at the […]

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News January 18, 2017

    No better view west of the Hudson

    By MICHAEL BUSHNELL Northeast News January 18, 2017 Built in 1906-07 by the Swenson Construction Company at a cost of […]

    retorts illustrated bryan stalder

    Northeast News January 11, 2017