Goalpost installed at Thacher site

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

January 11, 2017

A football goalpost was installed by Kansas City Public Schools at the former site of Thacher Elementary School over winter break. Ray Weikal with KCPS public relations updated the Northeast News on the plans for the site earlier this week.”While the west section of the Thacher site is being developed as a soccer field, the east section of the site is being developed into a practice field for football, soccer, and track,” said Weikal, who added that Northeast Middle School would also be utilizing the space for P.E. classes. The original concept for the site was released in early 2015. The proposed use has shifted slightly, as the original proposal called for a softball and youth baseball field to be installed. In addition to the football goalpost, plans now call for the installation of a soccer goal, a discus throwing area, and a shot put throwing area.