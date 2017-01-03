Shooting victim at N. Chelsea and Scarritt in serious condition

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

January 4, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – An afternoon shooting in the Historic Northeast on Wednesday, January 4 left a victim in serious but stable condition.

Officers responded just after noon to reports of shots fired near the intersection of N. Chelsea and Scarritt. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. There was no assailant found on scene, and police have yet to compile a description of the suspect.

“We had one person shot. We believe the whole thing happened outside. He was transported in serious condition, and we’re following up on leads and victim and witness statements,” said KCPD officer Conrad Stumpenhaus at the scene. “We really have a lot of information to sort through before we can even definitively have something for us to follow up on, let alone to release to you guys.”

Stumpenhaus added that the victim was conscious and lucid when the police arrived at the scene. When asked if police had found bullet casings, Stumpenhaus simply stated that evidence had been found which pointed to a shooting.

“We found various pieces of evidence, enough to make it pretty clear in our minds that it was a shooting,” he said.