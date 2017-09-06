Updates on two local homicides

Cliff Drive homicide victim identified

An August 16 homicide victim has been identified by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department as 26-year-old Northeast resident Michael A. High-Frump.

The city recorded its 91st homicide on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 16, when police were called to the area of Cliff Drive and Elmwood on the report of a dead body. Upon arrival officers located the victim, a white male approximately 30 years of age with no signs of life. Police have no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.

 

Sunday homicide at Indiana and Garner

At approximately 9 pm Sunday evening officers were dispatched to the area of Indiana and Garner on an ambulance call. Upon arrival officers located the victim, a black male suffering from gunshot injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. No suspect information is available at this time.

If anyone has information they are urged to call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

