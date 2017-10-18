Shooting near Denver and Smart in Northeast KC

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

A shooting near the intersection of Denver and Smart Avenues in the Historic Northeast on Tuesday, October 17 left two victims with serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Denver on a report of shots fired just before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, the responding officers encountered two victims, both white males. One had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the other was suffering from critical injuries. In total, three residences on Denver were hit with gunfire.

A white female also sustained injuries, though she was not a victim of the shooting.

“She was injured from a fall as a result of the commotion,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson of the KCPD Media Unit.

Two victims told authorities that they were inside of their residence when they got shot, and were unable to see the assailant. No suspect information is known at this time. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the tips hotline at (816) 474-8477.