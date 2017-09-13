Pendleton Flats Now Leasing

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

The Pendleton Flats apartments near the intersection of Independence and Brooklyn Avenues are now leasing units, and crews are presently working to add landscaping around the building exteriors.

Brinshore Development Vice President Todd Lieberman recently told the Northeast News that occupants expect to start moving in before October.

“We’ve actually got certificates of occupancy on two of three buildings, and we plan to move people in by the end of the month,” Lieberman said.

Brinshore Development is wrapping up a $4.8 million renovation of the 30-unit, mixed-income apartment complex as part of a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2015. The grant’s intention is to provide affordable housing in the Paseo Gateway area.