Northeast Newscast Episode 30 – Jerusalem Farm’s Jordan Schiele on his passion to serve the Historic Northeast

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Jordan Schiele, Project Director at Jerusalem Farm. Jerusalem Farm is a faith-based community service organization rooted in four key pillars: prayer, community, simplicity and service.

Since Schiele (a licensed contractor) began the organization in the Historic Northeast five years ago, Jerusalem Farm has provided no-cost labor to area residents for home repair projects, hosted volunteers from throughout the country for a variety of service projects, created a Neighborhood Accountability Board to address code violations and settle disputes between neighbors in the Indian Mound neighborhood, and started a curbside program to collect compost from dozens of area residents.

Click the link below to listen to the full interview with Jordan Schiele, or subscribe to “Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast” on iTunes to check out each episode as soon it’s made available.