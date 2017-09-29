Northeast Newscast Episode 28 – previewing the NEKC Historical Society Homes Tour w/ President Kent Dicus

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

This week on Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Northeast Kansas City Historical Society President Kent Dicus to preview the NEKCHS Homes Tour, to be held on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood. Dicus also gives a progress report on the latest edition of the NEKCHS history book of Northeast homes, dishes on his Mystery House Facebook series, discusses his hopes for the Jackson County Historical Society, weighs his role in historic preservation battles throughout the area, and talks about his hope for the future of the Historic Northeast.

Listen to the full episode below, or subscribe to Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast in iTunes.

 

 

 

