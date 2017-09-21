Northeast Newscast Episode 27 – Northeast HS Homecoming and sports at KCPS w/ athletic director Dr. James Sanders

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, Kansas City Public Schools athletic director Dr. James Sanders sits down with managing editor Paul Thompson to talk about Northeast High School’s homecoming celebration on September 30, the new renovated football field at the high school, what it was like to see the Vikings play a home game for the first time during his tenure, and the district’s emphasis on athletics under superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. To end the interview – Dr. Sanders relays the college nickname of college fraternity brother – and Northeast News publisher – Michael Bushnell.

Check out a link to the interview below, or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes to have each episode downloaded directly to your device of choice. Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast is also available on Google Play and TuneIn Radio. Thanks for listening!