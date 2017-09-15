Northeast Newscast Episode 26 – the state of Pendleton Heights w/ PHNA President Jessica Ray

Pendleton Heights Neighborhood Association Jessica Ray testifies at City Hall earlier this year.

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson talk with Pendleton Heights Neighborhood Association President Jessica Ray.

The two discuss Pendleton Heights’ Party in the Park; the now-leasing Pendleton Flats apartments, and how that project might help build momentum for future Paseo Gateway housing projects; what businesses Ray would like to see move into the neighborhood; the joy of seeing families in Pendleton Heights, and where she believes the neighborhood will be 5-10 years in the future; and finally, Ray discusses the latest developments in the neighborhood association’s efforts to save a historic home from demolition.

Check out a link to the episode below, or subscribe to Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast on iTunes to have episodes downloaded directly to your device of choice.

