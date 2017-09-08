Northeast Newscast Episode 25 – Reflecting on six months at the East Patrol Division with Major Jim Thomas

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

On this week’s edition of the Northeast Newscast, KCPD East Patrol’s Commander, Major Jim Thomas, sits down with managing editor Paul Thompson to reflect upon his first six months at the helm of the patrol division.

Major Thomas discusses how he’s settled into the position, how he maintains his trademark positive disposition in the face of rising violent crime in Kansas City, and the new Impact Squad he’s implemented in East Patrol. Listen to the full episode at the link provided below, or subscribe to ‘Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast’ on iTunes to have each episode automatically downloaded to your device of choice. The podcast is also available on Google Play and TuneIn Radio for your convenience. Enjoy!