Northeast Newscast Episode 25 – Reflecting on six months at the East Patrol Division with Major Jim Thomas

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

On this week’s edition of the Northeast Newscast, KCPD East Patrol’s Commander, Major Jim Thomas, sits down with managing editor Paul Thompson to reflect upon his first six months at the helm of the patrol division.

Major Thomas discusses how he’s settled into the position, how he maintains his trademark positive disposition in the face of rising violent crime in Kansas City, and the new Impact Squad he’s implemented in East Patrol. Listen to the full episode at the link provided below, or subscribe to ‘Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast’ on iTunes to have each episode automatically downloaded to your device of choice. The podcast is also available on Google Play and TuneIn Radio for your convenience. Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

  • Updates on two local homicides

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    Northeast News   Cliff Drive homicide victim identified An August 16 homicide victim has been identified by the Kansas City, […]

    The Arts Asylum remains committed to the urban core

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News There’s a simple message adorning a t-shirt that hangs in the  lobby of The Arts […]

    KCPD Fire Chief Paul Berardi announces retirement

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Kansas City, Missouri Fire Chief Paul Berardi has announced his retirement, effective November 11. Berardi […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 24 – A Day in the Life w/ Animal Control Officer Chris Harriman

    September 1st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, Managing Editor Paul Thompson goes on a ride-along with […]

    KCU student describes outlook from Houston after hurricane

    August 31st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Fourth-year Kansas City University (KCU) student Maaheen Ahmed has been at her home in Houston […]

  • NEAT / Mattie Rhodes Sponsor KCPD Chief’s Forum

    August 31st, 2017
    by

    Northeast News NEAT Director Mary Cyr invited newly appointed KCPD Chief Rick Smith to the Mattie Rhodes Center to meet […]

    Solar Eclipse

    August 30th, 2017
    by

    If you missed this feature in our paper last week, we’re proud of it and wanted to revisit it online. […]

    Council committee rejects landlord fees for inspection program

    August 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Kansas City, Missouri City Council chamber was packed with landlords ahead of the Housing […]

    City Council finds unanimity with airport ballot language

    August 30th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News  What a difference a week makes. After a Thursday, August 17 legislative session characterized by […]

    Kansas City Museum’s new space now open to the public

    August 30th, 2017
    by

    by Paul Thompson Northeast News The Kansas City Museum at the Historic Garment District (KCM@HGD) is now open to the […]

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    Community still served from stately edifice

    In January of 1885 a lot at the corner of 9th and Harrison was purchased by T.M. James for the […]

    Dr. Kendrick’s advice: Don’t stress the perfect smile

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News On this day at Dr. Ed Kendrick’s Independence Avenue office, one of his countertops is […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]