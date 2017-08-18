Northeast Newscast Episode 22 – a history lesson through audits w/ KCMO City Auditor Doug Jones

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson runs through the history of Kansas City audits with KCMO City Auditor Doug Jones.

In an interesting and wide-ranging conversation, Jones discusses how some of the City’s past audits are reflected in the police staffing study that was recently presented to the City Council and the Board of Police Commissioners. Jones also discusses audits that relate to the City’s overtime hours and the City’s Bike KC plan, which is Kansas City’s on-street master bike plan. In addition, the City Auditor talks about what he wants the public to take from the @KCMOCityAuditor Twitter account.

