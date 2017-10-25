Northeast High School’s Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame

SueAnn Slavens Erb

Special Contributor to Northeast News

The Northeast Vikings N Club Association Athletic Hall of Fame has officially been established at Northeast High School. The 2017 inaugural induction of individuals and teams was held at the school on October 7, 2017.



Extensive research dating back to 1914 was done by Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Jim Conaway and Committee members Reynold Middleton, Waunita Small, Kent Monger, Steve Lucito, Steve Sosa, James Sanders, Ralph Williams and N Club President Bill Kanan. Assisting the committee with this endeavor was SueAnn Slavens Erb, Dolores James Faherty and Northeast High School media specialist Carmen Truax. The criteria for this first induction was “state championship.”

Northeast resident John Glorioso, who was Inducted for “long jump indoor state champion 1959,” also accepted on behalf of the Glorioso family for the late Joe Glorioso, whose relay team won state championship in 1940.

The undefeated football team of 1943 was recognized with honors, being accepted by the Rex Hull family and the Richard DelOrier family. The 1947 and 1948 undefeated football teams recognition was accepted by teammates Bill George and Max Dix. Other Hall of Fame inductees attending and accepting were Frank Ferrantelle, inducted for his 1973 shot put state record, Reynold Middleton for cross country individual state champion (1979), Jerome Gusman 1600 meter run state champion (1986), Antwoine Steele 300 meter hurdles state champion (1992) and Naomi Williams 400 and 200 meter dash state champion (2000 & 2001).



Recognition was also given to the late athletic coach E.A. Markey. Accepting on behalf of the Markey family was Joy Williams Corley.

The ceremony included many Northeast High School students helping to make it an honorable event. Student athletes presented the inductees with framed induction certificates and medals, cheerleaders lead the crowd in applause and Northeast High School Principal Doug Bolden gave an outstanding key note address.

“This has been a rewarding experience and the committee has it’s work cut out for them as they accept nominations for next year, and we also will be reaching out to inductees and families we could not reach for this first induction … remember we went all the way back to 1914,” said Committee Chairman Conaway.



An engraved plaque listing all the inaugural inductees was unveiled at a reception held the night before the event. It was well-received, and will have a prominent place at the school. The Hall of Fame Weekend for 2018 is scheduled to take place on October 5th and October 6th.