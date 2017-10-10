NEKC Chamber calling on commercial real estate developers

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

By Melissa Wharton

Northeast News

If you see any slow-driving buses in the Northeast this Wednesday, October 11,  they’ll most likely be part of NEKC Chamber of Commerce’s first quarterly Historic Northeast Real Estate Exchange.

The Chamber has sent out invitations to commercial real estate agents in the Kansas City area to introduce them to available properties in the Historic Northeast. The tour will drive by several available properties, stopping at six of them. The goal is for these agents to find ways to redevelop available properties in a way that positively affects the Northeast.

“The main benefit is introducing commercial real estate brokers and investors to our community,” said NEKC Chamber CEO/President Bobbi Baker. “What I hope to come out of it is that we’ll start having discussion and generating some interest to developers to do great things here in the Historic Northeast.”

The Chamber has invited representatives from each of the neighborhood associations to take part in the exchange.

“We think it’s important for our developers to learn from the community what the community’s needs are,” Baker said. “What do we need so we can keep our dollars here in the community? What’s bleeding outside of the community that we could keep here?”

The exchange is on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chamber offices at 2657 Independence Ave. To learn more about the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, visit nekcchamber.com.

