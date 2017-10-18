NEKC Chamber is Calling Commercial Real Estate Developers

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Melissa Wharton
Northeast News

If you saw any slow-driving buses last Wednesday, they were most likely part of NEKC Chamber of Commerce’s first quarterly Historic Northeast Real Estate Exchange.

The Chamber sent out invitations to commercial real estate agents in the Kansas City area to introduce them to available properties in the Historic Northeast. The tour drove by several available properties, stopping at six of them. The goal is for agents to find ways to redevelop available properties in a way that positively affects the Northeast.

“The main benefit introduces commercial real estate brokers and investors to our community,” said NEKC Chamber CEO/President Bobbi Baker. “What I hope to come out of it is that we’ll start having discussion and generating some interest to developers to do great things here in the Historic Northeast.”

The Chamber invited representatives from each of the neighborhood associations to take part in the exchange.

“We think it’s important for our developers to learn from the community what the community’s needs are,” Baker said. “What do we need so we can keep our dollars here in the community? What’s bleeding outside of the community that we could keep here?”

The real estate agents met at the Chamber offices at 2657 Independence Ave.

