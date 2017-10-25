Local Robotics Team Wins BEST Competition

Northeast News

Metro Homeschool Robotics (MHR), from its new donated workspace at Lutheran High School of Kansas City, gave an award-winning first place performance on Saturday, October 14, in the 2017 River Valley BEST Robotics Hub Competition on the campus of University of Arkansas—Fort Smith. After defeating 15 other BEST teams from three states, MHR qualified to advance to the Frontier Trails BEST Regional Championship in December.

MHR swept the awards this year, taking first place trophies for the Robot Award and the BEST Award, which is an award for the overall competition. MHR also captured first place in Engineering Project Notebook; first place in Spirit and Sportsmanship; the Igus Top Gun Award, for highest points scored in a single round; best website design; and second place in Team Exhibit.

BEST Robotics, Inc. (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring students to pursue careers in engineering, science, technology and math through robotics design.

MHR is excited to be a part of the BEST program and looks forward to competing against teams from across the country as they advance to the Regionals in December. For more information on MHR, visit the student-run website at mhrbest.com. To find out more about BEST Robotics, see their website: bestinc.org.

MHR’s BEST team boasts 36 student-members, ages 11-18, who reside within many parts of the K.C. Metro area, Eastern Jackson County, and as far west as Topeka, KS. Students raise their own funds through sponsorships by local businesses, including: CenturyLink – Clark M. Williams Charitable Foundation; CK Enterprises, Inc.; Doug & Cheryl Horn Foundation; DS Solidworks; Fike; Hy-Vee; KB Complete; Lutheran High School of Kansas City; St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenter’s Regional Council; Preco; Swiss Re; and Smiths Interconnect.