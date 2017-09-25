Local artists offered chance to display on Crossroads ARTBOARDS

By Melissa Wharton

Northeast News

Charlotte Street Foundation (CSF) and Missouri Bank are once again calling on local artists for the chance to display their art on the Missouri Bank Crossroads ARTBOARDS.

The ARTBOARDS are two double-sided billboards that sit atop Missouri Bank at 125 Southwest Boulevard. The boards have been in place since 2008 and have featured approximately 58 local artists since then. CSF and Missouri Bank are asking for new submissions that will run from March 2018 to Feb. 2019, rotated about every three months.

“One goal is for the Kansas City community, especially Crossroads, to make sure art is a focus,” Kilpatrick said. “A huge factor in the Crossroads District is that there are lots of artists with cool projects, expressing themselves in new creative ways. We want to find out of the box ways to help them express themselves.”

Kilpatrick said the ARTBOARDS are also a way to challenge the community.

“Billboards are usually commercial, but using them to display artistic works is really cool,” Kilpatrick said. “It also sort of questions the purpose of billboards, as well as increases local awareness of KC art and an overall focus on art in general.”

In 2018, the ARTBOARDS will be going on their tenth year of promoting local artists.

“It is really strange and exciting,” said Ben Rosenthal, a Kansas City-based artist whose work is currently showing on ARTBOARDS. “It is weird to see your work in this context because a lot of my work happens privately or is exhibited far away from me in places I don’t to get visit.”

Selected artists will receive $1,000 for creating and delivering their pieces. All non-student artist ages 21 and up and living within a 60 mile radius of Kansas City are eligible. The deadline to submit proposals is Nov. 10, 2017. More information can be found at http://www.charlottestreet.org/opportunities/artboards.

