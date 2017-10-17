KCPL set to launch refugee photography series

By | Posted October 17th, 2017 |

Visitors view last year’s incarnation of the Indisposable collection, a project sponsored by the Kansas City Public Library. Photos courtesy of the Kansas City Public Library.

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

The Kansas City Public Library (KCPL) will soon be offering a snapshot into the lives of refugees who have resettled in Kansas City.

The library’s Outreach department and Refugee & Immigrant Services & Empowerment (RISE) division are partnering with Jewish Vocational Services and the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce to provide refugees with disposable cameras in order to document their daily lives. The goal is to get a genuine, unfiltered look at the lives of Kansas City’s refugee population. The results will be displayed at the Central Library branch in a special exhibit entitled Indisposable: Kansas City Cultures, which is set to kick off in April of 2018.

“We’re looking to see the stories of the people who have come here as refugees,” said Rita Edmonds of RISE. “What is Kansas City through their eyes? What is their new home like?”

The project follows in the footsteps of the library’s initial Indisposable project from last year, which featured intimate photographs from Kansas City residents experiencing homelessness. The success of the first exhibit inspired the library to continue the Indisposable series.

“I think everyone really enjoyed it. I was something that we all walked away from with a large sense of pride,” said Courtney Lewis, KCPL media relations. “It was sort of a no-brainer moving into the immigrant and refugee population, because Kansas City does have a large immigrant and refugee population.”

Last year, more than a dozen photographers participated in the project. Disposable cameras for the latest incarnation are expected to handed out sometime before the end of 2017.

“We have not handed out cameras yet; we’re looking to do that at the end of November or early December,” said Edmonds. “Right now we’re recruiting for participants, and potentially donors.”

Initially, the Northeast Chamber of Commerce’s role in the project will be to help recruit participants. Eventually, the Chamber is likely to host the traveling exhibit once the display period is over at the Central Library branch.

“We’re going to be working with the refugee and immigrant businesses to see if we can get them to participate in the project,” said Bobbi Baker-Hughes, President of the NEKC Chamber.

To participate in the program yourself, or to lend a hand, please contact RISE at 816-701-3546 or ritaedmonds@kclibrary.org.

Here are some examples of photos taken with a disposable camera by Kansas Citians experiencing homelessness as part of the Indisposable series.

Leave a Reply

  • NEKC Chamber is Calling Commercial Real Estate Developers

    15 hours ago
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News If you saw any slow-driving buses last Wednesday, they were most likely part of NEKC Chamber […]

    KCMO Parks Director elected president of national organization

    October 16th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Director Mark McHenry was elected in September as president […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 29 w/ KCPD’s new Community Initiative Officer Jason Cooley

    October 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, KCPD’s newly appointed Community Initiative Officer, Jason Cooley, sits […]

     New design revealed for high-crash Paseo Gateway intersection

    October 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News According to Parks and Recreation project manager James Wang, the intersection of Independence Avenue and […]

    KCMO Mayor Sly James launches campaign for Amazon’s HQ2

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News If there was ever any doubt, Mayor Sly James revealed just how serious he is […]

  • Northeast Farmers Market Tests out CSA Program

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News Northeast Farmers Market is offering the community another way to support and be benefited by local […]

    Community split on KCMO short-term rental policy

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Have you ever considered renting your house out to make a little extra cash? You […]

    Single terminal renderings kick off final phase of airport campaign

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The final month of promotion before Kansas City’s billion-dollar single terminal airport vote began with […]

    NEKC Chamber calling on commercial real estate developers

    October 10th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News If you see any slow-driving buses in the Northeast this Wednesday, October 11,  they’ll most […]

    Kansas City Museum hosts Construction Kickoff event

    October 10th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News The Kansas City Museum has officially kicked off a $15 million dollar construction renovation and […]

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    NEKCHS 6th Annual Historic Homes Tour In Pendleton Heights

    Delaware one of the city’s oldest streets

    Michael Bushnell Northeast News Most of the buildings shown in this Southwest News Company postcard published in 1907 were demolished […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]