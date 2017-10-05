KCMO to hold community budget-planning sessions

Northeast News

The City is reaching out to residents for their opinions on high-priority topics in an effort to shape the budget’s trajectory for the next five years.

Throughout October the City will be holding four identical interactive discussion sessions. They are encouraging anyone who is solution-oriented to come join them. The sessions will consist of focus groups that will discuss their goals, solutions, and proposed policies.

“The reason we invite every one of our residents to these things is because this is a great chance to be involved in setting the financial priorities for the City,” said City Communications Director Chris Hernandez. “We want them to have a voice one how their tax money gets spent. We want to spend money where people want.”

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner and other city officials will be present at the sessions to talk with attendees.

“For any residents who decide to come, it’s a really great opportunity to talk to leadership,” Hernandez said. “We’re all there for two hours together and they can really hear about what you’re saying about your priorities and help get those implemented.”

The info gathered from the sessions will be used to construct the five-year Citywide Business Plan, which must be put in place by Nov. 1.

The four sessions are:

Oct. 7

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Park Hill School District, Administration Bldg. #230

7703 NW Barry Rd

Oct. 10

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Avila University, Whitfield Conference Room

11901 Wornall Rd

Oct. 18

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bruce R. Watkins Center

3700 Blue Pkwy

Oct. 19

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kansas City Health Department

2400 Troost Ave