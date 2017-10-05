KCMO to hold community budget-planning sessions

By | Posted 6 hours ago |

Northeast News

The City is reaching out to residents for their opinions on high-priority topics in an effort to shape the budget’s trajectory for the next five years.

Throughout October the City will be holding four identical interactive discussion sessions. They are encouraging anyone who is solution-oriented to come join them. The sessions will consist of focus groups that will discuss their goals, solutions, and proposed policies.

“The reason we invite every one of our residents to these things is because this is a great chance to be involved in setting the financial priorities for the City,” said City Communications Director Chris Hernandez. “We want them to have a voice one how their tax money gets spent. We want to spend money where people want.”

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner and other city officials will be present at the sessions to talk with attendees.

“For any residents who decide to come, it’s a really great opportunity to talk to leadership,” Hernandez said. “We’re all there for two hours together and they can really hear about what you’re saying about your priorities and help get those implemented.”

The info gathered from the sessions will be used to construct the five-year Citywide Business Plan, which must be put in place by Nov. 1.

The four sessions are:
Oct. 7
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Park Hill School District, Administration Bldg. #230
7703 NW Barry Rd

Oct. 10
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Avila University, Whitfield Conference Room
11901 Wornall Rd

Oct. 18
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bruce R. Watkins Center
3700 Blue Pkwy

Oct. 19
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Kansas City Health Department
2400 Troost Ave

Leave a Reply

  • Holy Cross holds group walk for International Walk to School Day

    October 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Holy Cross Catholic School students met at the Budd Park pool house before school on […]

    KCMO Animal Control audit highlights communication, documentation breakdowns

    October 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News An audit of the KCMO Animal Health and Public Safety Division has revealed trends of […]

    KCPD and Moms Demand Action Hold Gun Safety Event

    October 4th, 2017
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News   KCPD and Moms Demand Action (MDA) teamed up Wednesday afternoon at the North-East Branch library […]

    Almanac

    October 4th, 2017
    by

    Wednesday, October 4   Flu shots at KCMO Health Department The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department (2400 Troost) is currently […]

    Compromise in works for signage snag at Northeast development

    October 4th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News On June 29, 2017, Chuck Cuda’s Opes Commercial Real Estate company received a notice of […]

  • James Elementary to participate in International Walk to School Day

    October 2nd, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Watch out for pedestrians on the morning commute this Wednesday, October 4, because Kansas City […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 28 – previewing the NEKC Historical Society Homes Tour w/ President Kent Dicus

    September 29th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on Kansas City’s Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Northeast […]

    Concourse Park receives LISC award

    September 29th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Concourse Park, located in the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood of Northeast Kansas City, won the inaugural […]

    Historic Northeast robbery suspect still at large after KCPD search

    September 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Kansas City, Missouri police officers are still looking for an individual involved in a Thursday, […]

    J. Rieger and Co.’s intriguing excavation project

    September 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News So you’ve recently unearthed a sealed passage in the more than century-old building that houses […]

  • What’s Happening

    Sam Davis of Shelter Insurance shows no signs of slowing down

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News It’s 9:00 a.m. on a Friday morning, and Sam Davis is already well into his […]

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    Northeast Homecoming Parade and Athletic Field Dedication

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]