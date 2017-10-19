KCAI students working on new mural project at Whittier Elementary

By | Posted October 19th, 2017 |

Hector Casanova (center, black hat) and KCAI students visit Whittier Elementary on Wednesday, October 18. Photos by Bryan Stalder

By Melissa Wharton
Northeast News

Following last year’s completion of the Scarritt Elementary murals, artist Hector Casanova and his Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) students are installing more at Whittier Elementary.

Just like with the Scarritt murals, Casanova’s students are designing and creating art boards to install at Whittier. As of now, the students are roughly halfway done with the project, and the results can be seen along a retaining wall to the north of the school’s eastern entrance.

On Wednesday, October 18, the KCAI students traveled to Whittier to do touch-up on the boards that have already been installed. The first set of murals were damaged in transportation and installation due to varnish that hadn’t dried. While they were there, Casanova and his students interviewed Whittier students to derive inspiration for the second half of the mural project. The children were divided up into groups based on their continent of heritage and asked for input based on their cultural experiences.

One elementary student, after being interviewed and photographed, asked, “Are we famous?”

Students from Asia mentioned elephant parades, water festivals, and the Lunar New Year celebration. North American students suggested a mural of what schools were like prior to technology, adding their futuristic visions of schools that included flying cars and space ships.

Latin American students explained Día de Los Muertos, when they celebrate the lives of lost loved ones. African students talked about Eid, Ramadan, and other holidays that are celebrated with barbecues in the park.

Casanova’s KCAI students will be coming back in the next few weeks to continue retouching the installed art boards, and the second round of murals inspired by the student responses are expected to be finished later this semester.

Whittier Elementary students view the mural outside of their school.

A look at the art board installed by KCAI students at Whittier Elementary.

Leave a Reply

  • Probable cause statement reveals details of Sunday homicide on Ewing Ave.

    22 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Just after 5:00 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, October 15, a woman approached a […]

    Shooting near Denver and Smart in Northeast KC

    October 18th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News A shooting near the intersection of Denver and Smart Avenues in the Historic Northeast on […]

    NEKC Chamber is Calling Commercial Real Estate Developers

    October 18th, 2017
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News If you saw any slow-driving buses last Wednesday, they were most likely part of NEKC Chamber […]

    Library set to launch refugee photography series

    October 17th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Kansas City Public Library will soon be offering a snapshot into the lives of […]

    KCMO Parks Director elected president of national organization

    October 16th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Director Mark McHenry was elected in September as president […]

  • Northeast Newscast Episode 29 w/ KCPD’s new Community Initiative Officer Jason Cooley

    October 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, KCPD’s newly appointed Community Initiative Officer, Jason Cooley, sits […]

     New design revealed for high-crash Paseo Gateway intersection

    October 12th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News According to Parks and Recreation project manager James Wang, the intersection of Independence Avenue and […]

    KCMO Mayor Sly James launches campaign for Amazon’s HQ2

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News If there was ever any doubt, Mayor Sly James revealed just how serious he is […]

    Northeast Farmers Market Tests out CSA Program

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News Northeast Farmers Market is offering the community another way to support and be benefited by local […]

    Community split on KCMO short-term rental policy

    October 11th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Have you ever considered renting your house out to make a little extra cash? You […]

  • What’s Happening

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    NEKCHS 6th Annual Historic Homes Tour In Pendleton Heights

    Delaware one of the city’s oldest streets

    Michael Bushnell Northeast News Most of the buildings shown in this Southwest News Company postcard published in 1907 were demolished […]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]