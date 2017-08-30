Kansas City Museum’s new space now open to the public

by Paul Thompson

Northeast News

The Kansas City Museum at the Historic Garment District (KCM@HGD) is now open to the public, and for the time being admission is free.

The first exhibit on display in the space is Inspired Quilts, which features five quilts and an art installation that aim to highlight artistic and cultural value of each piece. Among the collection are two crazy quilts – decorative pieces that combine colors, fabrics, and hidden images to display rich, artistic tapestries. The collection also features a 19th century quilt from the Kansas City Museum’s collection and pieces that have been loaned to KCM@HGD by NedRa Bonds and Sonié Joi Thompson-Ruffin.

The space (located at 800 Broadway) has adopted the hours of Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall, which will be closed for renovations until 2019.

“This is the Kansas City Museum in the Historic Garment District,” said Janet McGuire with Parks and Recreation. “Across the street, we also have the Garment District Museum. Both museums will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.”

The Inspired Quilts exhibit will be on display until October 7, 2017, but a new exhibit at the 3,300 square foot exhibition space will take its place shortly thereafter.

“It’s very spacious; there’s lots of room for creativity,” McGuire said. “Our next exhibit will be a men’s garment exhibit that will be in mid-October.”