Historic Northeast robbery suspect still at large after KCPD search

By Paul Thompson

Northeast News

Kansas City, Missouri police officers are still looking for an individual involved in a Thursday, September 28 robbery near the intersection of St. John and Denver in the Historic Northeast.

More than a dozen officers convened near the intersection of Bellaire and Scarritt, across the street from James Elementary School, as they conducted active search efforts for the suspect.

The at-large suspect fled from a green Jeep after it was pulled over by police just north of St. John Avenue on N. Chouteau Trafficway. East Patrol Captain Ryan Mills told the Northeast News that one of the suspects fired a shot into the ground during the preceding robbery, which occurred at 11:30 a.m.

“They pulled up, got out of the car, fired a shot, and went and robbed a lady of her purse,” Mills said. “Officers responding found the suspect vehicle driving down the road. They turned around and tried to stop that; a real short car chase took place. They stopped there, got out and ran.”

Mills added that one of the suspects was found shortly thereafter, on the 100 block of Bellaire. The other suspect was initially spotted in the area, but managed to elude law enforcement. Mills said that the at-large suspect was a white male between the ages of 35-40 who was wearing a green and white striped shirt. Police suspended their active search at around 1:35 p.m., and turned their attention to gathering information from the suspect already in custody.

“They ran out of places to look,” Mills said. “They’re talking to the one suspect that we have in custody now. As of now, the suspect is still at large.”

According to Mills, police also found two other individuals hiding inside the house where the first suspect was captured. Additionally. in an unrelated incident that added to the confusion, an ambulance and fire truck simultaneously arrived on Bellaire in response to an individual who was bleeding from the mouth and acting incoherently.

“He just showed up in the middle of it all and wouldn’t leave,” Mills said.

The activity rendered Bellaire completely impassable, and led to roughly a dozen law enforcement vehicles surrounding the block. If you or someone you know has any information regarding the at-large suspect, reach out to the TIPS hotlines at (816) 474-8477.