Historic Northeast robbery suspect still at large after KCPD search

By | Posted September 28th, 2017 |

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

Kansas City, Missouri police officers are still looking for an individual involved in a Thursday, September 28 robbery near the intersection of St. John and Denver in the Historic Northeast.

More than a dozen officers convened near the intersection of Bellaire and Scarritt, across the street from James Elementary School, as they conducted active search efforts for the suspect.

The at-large suspect fled from a green Jeep after it was pulled over by police just north of St. John Avenue on N. Chouteau Trafficway. East Patrol Captain Ryan Mills told the Northeast News that one of the suspects fired a shot into the ground during the preceding robbery, which occurred at 11:30 a.m.

“They pulled up, got out of the car, fired a shot, and went and robbed a lady of her purse,” Mills said. “Officers responding found the suspect vehicle driving down the road. They turned around and tried to stop that; a real short car chase took place. They stopped there, got out and ran.”

Mills added that one of the suspects was found shortly thereafter, on the 100 block of Bellaire. The other suspect was initially spotted in the area, but managed to elude law enforcement. Mills said that the at-large suspect was a white male between the ages of 35-40 who was wearing a green and white striped shirt. Police suspended their active search at around 1:35 p.m., and turned their attention to gathering information from the suspect already in custody.

“They ran out of places to look,” Mills said. “They’re talking to the one suspect that we have in custody now. As of now, the suspect is still at large.”

According to Mills, police also found two other individuals hiding inside the house where the first suspect was captured. Additionally. in an unrelated incident that added to the confusion, an ambulance and fire truck simultaneously arrived on Bellaire in response to an individual who was bleeding from the mouth and acting incoherently.

“He just showed up in the middle of it all and wouldn’t leave,” Mills said.

The activity rendered Bellaire completely impassable, and led to roughly a dozen law enforcement vehicles surrounding the block. If you or someone you know has any information regarding the at-large suspect, reach out to the TIPS hotlines at (816) 474-8477.

Leave a Reply

  • J. Rieger and Co.’s intriguing excavation project

    September 28th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News So you’ve recently unearthed a sealed passage in the more than century-old building that houses […]

    Gun locks offered at North-East Library

    September 27th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News KCPD and Moms Demand Action (MDA) teamed up Wednesday afternoon at the North-East Branch library […]

    NEAT introduces new Americorps VISTA

    September 27th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Northeast Alliance Together (NEAT) at Mattie Rhodes Center has a new AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers In […]

    Council approves Edgemoor recommendation; City Manager authorized to work on memorandum of understanding

    September 27th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Once again, the Kansas City, Missouri City Council has drowned out the noise to reach […]

    Compromise in the works for signage snag at HNE development

    September 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News On June 29, 2017, Chuck Cuda’s Opes Commercial Real Estate company received a notice of […]

  • KCMO Libraries participate in National Voter Registration Day

    September 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Every branch of the Kansas City Public Library system, including the North-East Library at 6000 […]

    Local artists offered chance to display on Crossroads ARTBOARDS

    September 25th, 2017
    by

    By Melissa Wharton Northeast News Charlotte Street Foundation (CSF) and Missouri Bank are once again calling on local artists for […]

    Fire destroys home near Askew and Smart

    September 22nd, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News An early morning fire near the intersection of Askew and Smart on Friday, September 22 […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 27 – Northeast HS Homecoming and sports at KCPS w/ athletic director Dr. James Sanders

    September 21st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, Kansas City Public Schools athletic director Dr. James Sanders […]

    New development announced at site of former Northeast Apple Market

    September 20th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The site of the former Apple Market at 3719 Independence Avenue is expected to become […]

  • What’s Happening

    CID

    Love Thy Neighbor

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]