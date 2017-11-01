Friday morning fire on N. Bellaire Ave

By | Posted 12 hours ago |

Melissa Wharton
Northeast News

A fire broke out on the top floor of a two story duplex located at 115 N. Bellaire shortly after 8:00 on Friday morning, Oct. 27. Authorities reported there were no fatalities at the scene of the fire; however, two non-life threatening injuries were sustained. A dog was also rescued from the burning building, and was provided oxygen until she was able to breath on her own. She is currently in the care of KC Pet Project until her owner recovers. She’s been given the nickname “Cinderella” because when she was brought in, she was covered in soot from the fire. KCFD Spokesman James Garrett said there was an alleged altercation inside the building before the fire occurred. KCFD has not yet determined the source of the fire.

Leave a Reply

  • Gun violence leads to three Historic Northeast homicides

    12 hours ago
    by

    Paul Thompson Northeast News On Thursday, October 26, a homicide was recorded in the Historic Northeast for the third time […]

    City dips into contingency funds for American Jazz Museum

    12 hours ago
    by

      Paul Thompson Northeast News Without a $225,000 cash infusion from City Hall, the American Jazz Museum would be weeks […]

    Frontier charter school celebrates new gymnasium

    12 hours ago
    by

    Dorri Pertain Northeast News Nestled among warehouses, as 18-wheelers rumble past, a new building has risen as a play space […]

    City demolishes vacant house in the Sheffield Neighborhood

    12 hours ago
    by

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News The house at 6104 E 7th Street was demolished on the morning of Friday, Oct. 27. […]

    Crash on 24 Highway leads to double fatality

    October 31st, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Two Kansas City motorists were killed on Monday, October 30 after a US Highway 24 […]

  • Northeast Newscast Episode 31 – on crime, guns, and a single terminal airport w/ 4th District Councilwoman Jolie Justus

    October 27th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News This week on the Northeast Newscast, 4th District Councilwoman Jolie Justus sits down with Managing […]

    Homicide near Lykins Park

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News A homicide has occurred in the Historic Northeast for the third time in as many […]

    Sixteen Independence Avenue planters destroyed

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News More than a dozen planters along Independence Avenue were destroyed in an early-morning vandalism spree […]

    Ribbon Cutting at Pendleton Flats

    October 26th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News It was literally standing room only in the parking lot of the old Northeast Community […]

    KCMO taking steps towards short term rental compromise

    October 25th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News After years of debate, the City of Kansas City, Missouri may be on the verge […]

  • What’s Happening

    Garfield Elementary encourages reading at Trunk or Treat Reading Village

    Melissa Wharton Northeast News Kids and parents gathered at Garfield Elementary on Wednesday evening to explore literacy and, of course, […]

    Fall festival at Indian Mound

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]