Melissa Wharton

Northeast News

The house at 6104 E 7th Street was demolished on the morning of Friday, Oct. 27. The demolition is part of a two-year, $10 million demolition initiative announced in 2016. When the project began, 866 buildings were on the list, and 619 have been either demolished or rehabilitated. There are 200 buildings awaiting action; only 47 of which remain untouched.