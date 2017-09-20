Activists meet in downtown KC to oppose presidential election integrity commission

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

By Paul Thompson
Northeast News

Several dozen activists gathered at the north end of Ilus Davis Park in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday, September 12 to voice their opposition to the “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.”

The commission was created by executive order in May of 2017. The chair of the commission is Vice President Mike Pence, and the vice chair is former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. The stated goal of the commission, according to the executive order that established it, is to promote fair and honest federal elections. President Donald Trump’s executive order calls for the commission to consist of those with experience in “elections, election management, election fraud detection, and voter integrity efforts.”

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity met for its second meeting on September 12 in Manchester, New Hampshire, prompting the gathering at Ilus Davis Park.

According to a press release sent out by the League of Women Voters of Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Platte Counties, the protesters gathered at Ilus Davis Park on Tuesday were concerned that the commission will ultimately support “inflexible voter ID laws, reduced polling sites and inadequate poll worker training, requests for voter file data, and the potential of federal interference in state election laws.”

Sara Baker, the legislative and policy director for America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri, strongly warned against the commission’s prerogatives during the September 12 rally.

“This is a commission built on a lie. It’s a commission not designed to research and produce best practices, but to gather sham evidence to support false conclusions,” Baker said. “We are the Show-Me State; if you want to question our votes, you need to show your work. Kobach has done anything but that.”

“We all agree that American elections need to be fair, secure, and transparent,” Baker added. “But that’s not why Donald Trump established the Election Integrity Commission, and that’s not what the commission will accomplish.”

Karen Brown of Progressive Social Network – Kansas City said that she was motivated to attend the event at Ilus Davis Park because she was concerned about voter suppression efforts being undertaken throughout the country.

“They are out to restrict the vote, not enhance it. We believe very strongly that everybody who is eligible to vote should vote,” said Brown. “The attempt to intimidate people from voting is an attempt to silent your voice. Your vote is your voice.”

Anita L. Russell is a vice president of the Kansas City, Missouri branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Her advice to those concerned about the motives of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is to contact their elected representatives.

“I think what they should do is, every opportunity they get, they should contact their elected officials and let them know what concerns they have with this commission,” Russell said. “It’s important because we’ve had so many people who fought and died for the right to vote.”

Leave a Reply

  • Metro Miles: A Day on the #11 bus

    9 hours ago
    by

    by Paul Thompson Northeast News On the morning of Saturday, September 16, a small group of Northeast residents from the […]

    KCMO undertakes labor of love

    9 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News How much do you love your neighborhood? How about your neighbor? A fledgling City sponsored […]

    Hardesty Renaissance EDC gains access to Building 10

    17 hours ago
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Slowly but surely, the Hardesty Renaissance Economic Development Corporation (HREDC) is gaining access to the […]

    Veterans Pass Available At RideKC Headquarters Sept 19

    September 19th, 2017
    by

    Kansas City, MO A special one-day RideKC Veterans Pass event is slated for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19. From […]

    Northeast Newscast Episode 26 – the state of Pendleton Heights w/ PHNA President Jessica Ray

    September 15th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson talk with Pendleton […]

  • Actress Mackenzie Phillips talks opioid addiction with KCU students

    September 14th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Actress Mackenzie Phillips opened up to Kansas City University (KCU) students about her past issues […]

    Activists meet in downtown KC to oppose election integrity commission

    September 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Several dozen activists gathered at the north end of Ilus Davis Park in downtown Kansas […]

    Floods Ravaged Plaza – 40 Years ago this week

    September 13th, 2017
    by

    By Michael Bushnell Northeast News Kansas City is known far and wide as a “river town.” Being a river town […]

    Pendleton Flats Now Leasing

    September 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News The Pendleton Flats apartments near the intersection of Independence and Brooklyn Avenues are now leasing […]

    Kansas City angling for second Amazon headquarters

    September 13th, 2017
    by

    By Paul Thompson Northeast News Kansas City is hoping it can be a prime contender for Amazon’s second national headquarters. […]

  • J.E. Dunn Bid Solicitation

  • What’s Happening

    Kansas City’s First Streetcars

    by Michael Bushnell Northeast News Kansas City’s street railway began humbly in 1869 with the advent of small, animal-drawn  cars […]

    retorts illustrated by bryan stalder

    Independence Avenue CID

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]